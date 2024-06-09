Frog to ant to octopus-7 animals eaten alive by humans

Lifestyle
Here are seven examples of animals that may be devoured alive by humans.
Oysters are commonly eaten alive, often served on the half shell with various accompaniments. The sensation of eating them fresh and alive is part of the appeal for many.
In some cultures, such as in parts of China, live frogs are sometimes eaten. They are typically skinned and consumed immediately.
In some parts of the world, particularly in regions of South America and Asia, live ants and other insects are consumed. They are often eaten for their unique flavours.
A Chinese dish in which live shrimp are immersed in a strong liquor, such as baijiu, which intoxicates them, and they are then eaten while still alive.
Often referred to as "uni" in Japanese cuisine, the gonads of sea urchins are consumed fresh, sometimes while the creature is still alive.
In Japanese cuisine, this involves preparing sashimi from live fish, which is typically filleted and served while parts of it are still moving.
A Korean delicacy where small octopuses are cut into pieces and served immediately while their tentacles are still wriggling.