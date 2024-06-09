 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Amazon to Tesla to Meta: 7 largest companies in the world

The world's largest companies, from Meta to Microsoft, are leading in social media, e-commerce, oil, tech, and more.

Microsoft

It is a major player in the technology business, valued at $3.1 trillion. It develops and offers software, gadgets, and services, and it is known for Windows, MS Office, and Xbox.

Apple

Apple is a household name in the IT industry, valued at $2.68 trillion. It creates and sells devices, software, and internet services. 

Nvidia

Nvidia is a major player in the technology business, valued at $2.21 trillion. It specialises in gaming GPUs and SoCs for mobile and automotive applications.

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco is a significant corporation in the oil and gas sector, valued at $2.01 trillion. Saudi Arabia's national petroleum and gas business is known for its vast reserves.

Amazon

An e-commerce behemoth with a market value of $1.81 trillion. specialises in online retail, cloud computing, streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Meta Platforms

Once known as Facebook, Inc., this Social Media titan now boasts a massive market cap of $1.26 trillion. It owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and pioneers AI and VR tech.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla is well-known for revolutionising the automobile sector with its electric vehicles, but it has also expanded into energy storage solutions and solar energy goods.

