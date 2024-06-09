Amazon to Tesla to Meta: 7 largest companies in the world

Lifestyle
The world's largest companies, from Meta to Microsoft, are leading in social media, e-commerce, oil, tech, and more.
It is a major player in the technology business, valued at $3.1 trillion. It develops and offers software, gadgets, and services, and it is known for Windows, MS Office, and Xbox.
Apple is a household name in the IT industry, valued at $2.68 trillion. It creates and sells devices, software, and internet services.
Nvidia is a major player in the technology business, valued at $2.21 trillion. It specialises in gaming GPUs and SoCs for mobile and automotive applications.
Saudi Aramco is a significant corporation in the oil and gas sector, valued at $2.01 trillion. Saudi Arabia's national petroleum and gas business is known for its vast reserves.
An e-commerce behemoth with a market value of $1.81 trillion. specialises in online retail, cloud computing, streaming, and artificial intelligence.
Once known as Facebook, Inc., this Social Media titan now boasts a massive market cap of $1.26 trillion. It owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and pioneers AI and VR tech.
Tesla is well-known for revolutionising the automobile sector with its electric vehicles, but it has also expanded into energy storage solutions and solar energy goods.