Friday the 13th: 7 reasons why it is considered unlucky

Lifestyle
Many trace the fear of the number 13 to the Bible. Judas Iscariot, the apostle who betrayed Jesus, is said to have been the 13th person to sit down at the Last Supper.
Fear of the number 13, known as triskaidekaphobia, is widespread. This fear is deeply rooted in ancient civilizations, who considered the number 12 to be a symbol of completeness.
Norse mythology speaks of a banquet in Valhalla attended by 12 gods where Loki, the trickster, caused chaos by crashing the party as the 13th guest.
Significant historical events contribute to the superstition. On October 13, 1307, King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of the Knights Templar, leading to their downfall.
In 1907, novelist Thomas W. Lawson wrote "Friday the Thirteenth," a book about a stockbroker's attempt to create a panic on Wall Street, further fueling superstitions.
Over the years, tragic events have occurred on Friday the 13th, such as plane crashes and natural disasters. These incidents have amplified the belief in the day's misfortune.
People often remember negative events associated with the date more vividly than positive ones. This cognitive bias further solidifies the belief in its unluckiness.