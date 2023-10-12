Lifestyle
The process of applying and removing nail extensions can weaken and damage your natural nails. The use of adhesives, filing can make the nails thin, brittle, and prone to breakage.
When nail extensions are not applied and maintained correctly, moisture can become trapped underneath, creating an ideal environment for fungal or bacterial infections to develop.
Nail extensions are not a permanent solution, and you'll need to get them redone regularly to maintain their appearance. This can be time-consuming and costly.
Nail extensions require regular maintenance, including refills and repairs, which can become expensive over time.
Long and bulky nail extensions can make everyday tasks, such as typing, buttoning shirts, or opening zippers, more challenging. This can be inconvenient and frustrating.
Removing nail extensions can be a delicate and potentially damaging process, often requiring the use of acetone or mechanical methods.