Lifestyle

Damaging natural nails to allergies: 5 disadvantages of nail extensions

Damage to natural nails

The process of applying and removing nail extensions can weaken and damage your natural nails. The use of adhesives, filing can make the nails thin, brittle, and prone to breakage.

Risk of infections

When nail extensions are not applied and maintained correctly, moisture can become trapped underneath, creating an ideal environment for fungal or bacterial infections to develop.

Temporary aesthetics

Nail extensions are not a permanent solution, and you'll need to get them redone regularly to maintain their appearance. This can be time-consuming and costly.

Costly maintenance

Nail extensions require regular maintenance, including refills and repairs, which can become expensive over time.

Difficulty in daily activities

Long and bulky nail extensions can make everyday tasks, such as typing, buttoning shirts, or opening zippers, more challenging. This can be inconvenient and frustrating.
 

Challenging removal

Removing nail extensions can be a delicate and potentially damaging process, often requiring the use of acetone or mechanical methods.

