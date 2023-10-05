Lifestyle

05-Oct-2023, 01:20:18 pm

Formation of Moon to Dark Matter: 7 unsolved mysteries of Solar System

Formation of Moon to Dark Matter are 7 unsolved mysteries of Solar System, spanning lunar origins, Venus's climate, Mars methane, and the enigma of dark matter

The Formation of the Moon

The Moon's origin is still a subject of debate. The leading theory is that a Mars-sized object collided with Earth in its early history, leading to the formation of the Moon

The Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud

Beyond the orbit of Neptune contain a vast population of icy objects, including comets. Understanding their formation and dynamics can provide insights into early history

The Origin of Water on Earth

The source of Earth's water remains a mystery. Some theories suggest that it came from comets or asteroids, while others propose that it was present during Earth's formation

The Composition of Neptune

These ice giant planets are unique, such as their deep atmospheres and magnetic fields. Understanding internal structures, compositions is challenging due to limited data

The Composition of Uranus

The Enigma of Venus's Climate

Venus has a hostile environment with extreme temperatures and a thick, toxic atmosphere

Mars Methane Mystery

Methane detections on Mars have raised questions about its potential origin, which could be geological or even biological

The Nature of Dark Matter

The presence and nature of dark matter, which is believed to make up a significant portion of the universe's mass, remains one of the most significant mysteries in astrophysics

