Lifestyle

04-Oct-2023, 06:11:54 pm

7 Strategies to combat procrastination

Procrastination is a habit of delaying tasks , despite knowing that they are necessary. It can be a common challenge for many people to overcome. Here are 7 tips to comat it.

Image credits: Getty

Set Clear Objectives

Set a clear objective of what you have to achieve. Break that objective down into smaller goals that can be accomplished one by one. It will make tasks more manageable.

Image credits: FreePik

Remove Distractions

Identify and eliminate distractions like turning off message notification on phone. Avoid getting involved in conversations that are distracting.

Image credits: FreePik

Create a To-Do List

Make a To-Do list consisting of all the tasks. Tick off the tasks that you complete. Seeing them being completed can motivate you.

Image credits: Pexels

Time Management

Work in regular intervals of 20-25 minutes. In between take short breaks. The technique will help you avoid burnout and keep you motivated.

Image credits: Pexels

Accountability

Share your goals and progress with someone who can hold you accountable for not completing a task and also motivate you to do something.

Image credits: Getty

Productivity Time

Find the time in your day when you are most productive or are fully energised. Use this time well to complete the tasks.

Image credits: Pexels

Reward Yourself

Reward yourself after completing a task. Rewards can be anything of your choice like playing, watching TV etc. Rewards are powerful motivators!

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One