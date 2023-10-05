Lifestyle

Aloe Vera to Spider Plant-7 indoor plants for good eye health

Indoor plants improve indoor air quality and eye health while adding tranquillity to your home. Here are seven indoor plants that increase air quality and eye comfort:
 

Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)

Boston ferns are effective at removing pollutants such as formaldehyde and xylene from the air. They can contribute to a healthier indoor environment that supports eye comfort.
 

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Spider plants are known for their air-purifying qualities. They help remove pollutants such as formaldehyde and xylene from the air, creating a cleaner atmosphere for your eyes.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera plants have soothing gel for minor skin irritations and can also help clear the air of formaldehyde and benzene. This can be beneficial for reducing eye discomfort.
 

Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii)

Bamboo palms are excellent air purifiers and can help remove common indoor pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene. Clean indoor air can reduce eye irritation and allergies.
 

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace lilies effectively remove indoor air pollutants, including ammonia and benzene. Their lush, green leaves can enhance the indoor environment, reducing eye irritation.
 

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Snake plants are low-maintenance and known for their air-purifying properties. They can help remove toxins like formaldehyde and xylene from the air, improving overall air quality.
 

Lavender

While primarily known for its relaxing scent, lavender can also calm your eyes and overall well-being. It may help reduce stress and eye strain.
 

