English

Brighten Your Home with Floral Curtains This Monsoon

lifestyle May 28 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Pinterest
English

Latest Floral Curtain Designs

Floral curtains are very trendy these days. Especially on plain walls. Give your home a vibrant look by putting up these kinds of floral curtains during the monsoon.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Transparent Floral Curtains

If you want to enjoy the monsoon sitting by the window, you can put transparent curtains on your windows. Take white base organza fabric, which has a yellow sunflower print.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Hand Painted Curtains

To give an aesthetic look to the house, try hand-painted curtains over a large window or sliding door. Like a multi-color floral curtain design is made in yellow and blue base.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Plain + Floral Curtains

For a simple look, you can also put a combination of plain and floral curtains. Like you take a pink colored curtain and with it put 2 pink floral print curtains in white base.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Vine Design Curtains

Your home will look as beautiful as a garden when you take a plain white curtain. On which the lavender colored vine design is made from top to bottom.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Yellow Flowy Floral Curtains

Your home will also look blooming in monsoon. You can choose curtains with yellow and pink floral designs in a white base.
Image credits: Pinterest

8 Delicious Desserts from Leftover Bread

Rubina Dilaik's Stylish Looks for New Moms

UTI Relief After Fasting: Home Remedies and Tips

Diabetes diet: 7 power vegetables that help manage blood sugar