Fixed Deposit: Which banks give you more interest on FD?

A fixed deposit (FD) is a type of savings account offered by banks and financial institutions that provides a fixed rate of interest for a specific tenure.
SBI offers interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.10% to its customers and 4% to 7.60% to senior citizens.
ICICI Bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.20% and 3.50% to 7.75% to senior citizens for 15 to 18 months.
HDFC bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3% to 7.25% and 3.50% to 7.75% to senior citizens for 18 to 21 months.
Canara Bank is offering interest rates ranging from 4% to 7.25% and 4% to 7.75% to senior citizens.
PNB is offering interest rates ranging from 3.5% to 7.25% and 4% to 7.75% to senior citizens.
Yes Bank offers interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 8% and 3.75% to 8.50% to senior citizens.