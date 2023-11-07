Diwali 2023: 7 reasons to celebrate festival of lights

Lifestyle
Diwali brings families together, fostering strong bonds, and encouraging quality time with loved ones.
Diwali marks the victory of light over darkness and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, signifying the importance of righteousness.
Diwali unites people across India, transcending regional and religious boundaries, promoting unity and togetherness.
The festival fills the air with vibrant colors, mesmerizing decorations, and illuminating lamps, creating a joyful and festive ambiance.
It commemorates Lord Rama's return from exile, Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura, and the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.
For businesses, Diwali represents the start of a new financial year and is an auspicious time to open new accounts, make purchases, and seek blessings for financial success.
People exchange gifts, sweets, and engage in acts of charity, spreading love and kindness.