Royal Elegance: 7 Exquisite Chikankari Suits for Iftar

Lifestyle
Heavy Chikankari style embroidery work and suit designs are very popular these days. You can choose such a simple straight Chikankari suit set for an Iftar party.
You will find many heavy handcrafted Chikankari sharara designs in net work. Such embroidered shararas are in high demand for Ramadan. Wear it with a net dupatta.
If you want, you can keep the length of the suit up to your feet. You can choose both churidar and palazzo with this type of heavy Chikankari Anarkali suit.
If you want to get a party wear look in a Chikankari suit, then this type of fancy Chikankari design can be chosen. Such suits will help you to give a modern look.
Nowadays, suits of the same color palette are being liked a lot. You can also choose this type of trendy ivory Chikankari suit.
You will easily find such floor-length Chikankari suit sets in pastel colors. These will not only give you a stylish look but also a stunning style. Style with silver earrings.
This type of lightweight lining pattern Chikankari suit can be worn with salwar to palazzo or pants. These will always give you a royal and elegant look.
