Lehenga Backless Blouse Designs: 8 Stylish & Airy Options

Lifestyle
If you want a graceful look in a simple lehenga and want a backless blouse, try this mirror work stripes backless zig-zag pattern blouse.
With a heavy mirror work lehenga, you can also get this type of double-string backless blouse made. Which has colorful thread tassels, with a round mirror in the middle.
For a modern and stylish look on a lehenga, you can also wear a floral print halter neck blouse. In which flower tassels are seen hanging.
If your lehenga is simple, then you can get a heavy pearl backless blouse made with it. In which a cut out design is given and it is secured by giving a thin string below.
If you want a trendy back in a mirror work full sleeves blouse, then you can get this type of horizontal diamond cut done. Get a golden color hanging tassels on top.
If you want to wear a back cover blouse on a lehenga, but also want to flaunt your back, then wear a blouse made of net transparent fabric with work done on it. Which has a zip.
For a heavy blouse with a lehenga, get an elbow sleeves back round cut blouse made. To give it a dramatic look, put pearl tassels on the bottom and back side.
