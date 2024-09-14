Lifestyle

Stunning Lamp Designs for an Aesthetic Home

Long Wooden Lamp

You can place this type of long wooden textured lamp in a corner of the drawing-room. Use warm white or white light in it.

Side Lamp Design

If there is space left next to the sofa in the drawing-room, then you can put a long lamp here. In which place a show plant on the stand and light from above.

Side Lamp Design

You can also install this type of hanging lamp on the side wall. It gives a very aesthetic look to the drawing-room, dining room, or bedroom and is also quite reasonable.

Hanging Lamps

If you don't have a false ceiling in your house, but you want a false ceiling look, then you can also install this type of hanging lamp in the drawing-room.

Aesthetic Lighting Design

You can make a homemade lamp by hanging lots of warm white lights in a large wooden piece and hang it in your drawing-room or dining room.

Unique Lamp Idea

The mesh frame looks great in this way. You put a colored bulb in the middle of it and light up the whole house.

Bedroom Lamp Idea

For a simple, elegant bedside lamp, choose a warm white light with a design featuring round shapes to enhance your bedroom decor.

