Lifestyle
You can place this type of long wooden textured lamp in a corner of the drawing-room. Use warm white or white light in it.
If there is space left next to the sofa in the drawing-room, then you can put a long lamp here. In which place a show plant on the stand and light from above.
You can also install this type of hanging lamp on the side wall. It gives a very aesthetic look to the drawing-room, dining room, or bedroom and is also quite reasonable.
If you don't have a false ceiling in your house, but you want a false ceiling look, then you can also install this type of hanging lamp in the drawing-room.
You can make a homemade lamp by hanging lots of warm white lights in a large wooden piece and hang it in your drawing-room or dining room.
The mesh frame looks great in this way. You put a colored bulb in the middle of it and light up the whole house.
For a simple, elegant bedside lamp, choose a warm white light with a design featuring round shapes to enhance your bedroom decor.