Haldi to Dhaniya: 7 Indian spices loved worldwide

Turmeric, well-known for its vivid yellow hue and earthy flavor, is widely appreciated for its anti-inflammatory qualities and application in curry powders.
Cardamom, often called the "queen of spices," adds a unique aromatic sweetness to both sweet and savory dishes in international cuisine.
Due to their vibrant, zesty flavor, coriander seeds and fresh leaves (cilantro) are highly prized and utilized in a wide variety of cuisines around the world.
Black pepper, also referred to as the "king of spices," is a flavor enhancer that works well in a variety of cuisines.
Cumin is a common ingredient in many cuisines and is valued for its ability to give food depth due to its toasty, nutty flavor.
Cloves are used in both sweet and savory recipes and are a favorite in many ethnic cuisines thanks to their warm, sweet, and slightly spicy flavor.
