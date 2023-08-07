Holy Basil to Bhringraj: 5 herbs that help in hair growth

Lifestyle
Holy Basil to Bhringraj are 5 herbs that can help with hair growth. These herbs can also be grown easily in your backyard
Rich in antioxidants, contains essential oils that improves blood circulation to the scalp promoting hair growth. It also has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe irritated scalp
It has properties that can promote hair growth. It may improve blood circulation to the scalp, stimulate hair follicles, and help prevent hair loss.
Rich in vitamins, amino acid that is good for hair. It can strengthen hair, prevent hair fall, and improve the overall texture of the hair, used in hair masks, oils, and shampoos
Aloe vera has soothing and moisturizing properties which can help maintain a healthy environment for hair growth. It also contains enzymes that promote healthy hair growth
Contains antioxidants and essential oils, including rosmarinic acid. It improves blood circulation to the scalp, which can stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth
Bhringraj is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for its hair benefits, nourishes hair follicles, strengthens hair, and reduces hair fall, commonly used as a hair tonic