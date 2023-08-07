Lifestyle

Holy Basil to Bhringraj: 5 herbs that help in hair growth

Holy Basil to Bhringraj are 5 herbs that can help with hair growth. These herbs can also be grown easily in your backyard

Image credits: Pexel

Holy Basil

Rich in antioxidants, contains essential oils that improves blood circulation to the scalp promoting hair growth. It also has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe irritated scalp

Image credits: Pexel

Lavender

It has properties that can promote hair growth. It may improve blood circulation to the scalp, stimulate hair follicles, and help prevent hair loss.

Image credits: Pexel

Hibiscus

Rich in vitamins, amino acid that is good for hair. It can strengthen hair, prevent hair fall, and improve the overall texture of the hair, used in hair masks, oils, and shampoos

Image credits: Pexel

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has soothing and moisturizing properties which can help maintain a healthy environment for hair growth. It also contains enzymes that promote healthy hair growth

Image credits: Pexel

Rosemary

Contains antioxidants and essential oils, including rosmarinic acid. It improves blood circulation to the scalp, which can stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth

Image credits: Pexel

Bhringraj

Bhringraj is used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for its hair benefits, nourishes hair follicles, strengthens hair, and reduces hair fall, commonly used as a hair tonic

Image credits: Pexel
Find Next One