Did you know stale chapatis are HEALTHIER than fresh rotis?

Stale chapatis have a lower glycemic index compared to fresh ones. The aging process breaks down complex carbohydrates into simpler sugars, resulting in stable blood sugar levels.
As chapatis are stale, gluten content may decrease slightly and the gluten sensitivities or intolerances, this reduction could potentially make stale chapatis easier to digest.
Stale chapatis may contain resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. This can contribute to improved gut health and overall well-being.
Studies suggest that allowing chapatis to stale can increase the bioavailability of certain nutrients, such as minerals, and antioxidants, enhancing nutrient absorption.
The lower glycemic index and increased satiety from the chewier texture of stale chapatis may help regulate appetite and prevent overeating, supporting weight management efforts.
Eating stale chapatis encourages mindfulness as the texture and flavors are more deliberate. This mindful eating can lead to better digestion and improved satisfaction with meals.