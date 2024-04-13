Lifestyle

Did you know stale chapatis are HEALTHIER than fresh rotis?

Image credits: Freepik

Lower Glycemic Index

Stale chapatis have a lower glycemic index compared to fresh ones. The aging process breaks down complex carbohydrates into simpler sugars, resulting in stable blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Freepik

Reduced Gluten Content

As chapatis are stale, gluten content may decrease slightly and the gluten sensitivities or intolerances, this reduction could potentially make stale chapatis easier to digest.

Image credits: Instagram

Prebiotic Properties

Stale chapatis may contain resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. This can contribute to improved gut health and overall well-being.

Image credits: Frreepik

Increased Nutrient Absorption

Studies suggest that allowing chapatis to stale can increase the bioavailability of certain nutrients, such as minerals, and antioxidants, enhancing nutrient absorption.

Image credits: Freepik

Supports Weight Management

The lower glycemic index and increased satiety from the chewier texture of stale chapatis may help regulate appetite and prevent overeating, supporting weight management efforts.

Image credits: Freepik

Promotes Mindful Eating

Eating stale chapatis encourages mindfulness as the texture and flavors are more deliberate. This mindful eating can lead to better digestion and improved satisfaction with meals.
 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One