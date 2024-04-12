Samosa to Jalebi: 7 tasty snacks to enjoy on Baisakhi 2024

Lifestyle
These crispy and savory pastries filled with spiced potatoes or minced meat are a beloved snack across India. Serve them with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney.
Pakoras are made by dipping vegetables such as potatoes, onions, or spinach in a seasoned chickpea flour batter and deep-frying until golden brown and crispy.
Papri chaat is a delightful street food snack made with crispy fried dough wafers (papri) topped with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and a variety of chutneys and spices.
Aloo tikki, or potato patties, are made by mashing boiled potatoes with spices, shaping them into patties, and pan-frying until crispy. Serve them with chutney.
A classic Punjabi dish consisting of spicy chickpea curry served with fluffy deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a hearty and indulgent snack that is sure to impress your guests.
Popular appetizer made by marinating chunks of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a spiced yogurt marinade and grilling or baking until charred and flavorful.
Jalebi is a popular Indian sweet made by deep-frying batter in pretzel or circular shapes, which are then soaked in sugar syrup.