Gold rate on April 13: Know 22 and 24 carat price city-wise

Gold rate in Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 65,789, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,770.

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,899, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,890.

Gold rate in Chennai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 66,092, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 72,100.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,817, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,800.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 65,954, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 71,950.

