International Tiger Day 2024: Know Date, history, significance

International Tiger Day, observed on July 29, raises awareness about tiger conservation. The day highlights threats like habitat loss, poaching, aiming to inspire global efforts
The theme this year emphasizes urgent need to tackle threats like habitat destruction and poaching
Established in 2010 at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, International Tiger Day was created to address the alarming decline in tiger populations and to promote global conservation
The day highlights critical need for tiger conservation, emphasizing threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. It seeks to mobilize international support
International Tiger Day aims to inspire collective action to combat threats like poaching and habitat loss. The goal is to enhance protected areas, combat wildlife crime
A century ago, approximately 100,000 tigers roamed wild. Today, estimates suggest there are only about 4,000 tigers left. This drastic decline underscores urgency of conservation
The day involves various educational programs and media campaigns to increase public awareness about tiger conservation. These efforts are crucial for garnering support
In 2024, the focus is on enhancing anti-poaching efforts, expanding protected habitats, and engaging local communities in conservation activities