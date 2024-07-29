Lifestyle

Jim Corbett to Sundarban-7 best places to find tigers in India

India offers several incredible locations where you can spot tigers in the wild. Here are seven of the best places.

Image credits: Freepik

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

One of India's oldest national parks and a prominent tiger reserve.

Image credits: social media

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Known for its historic ruins and a dense population of Bengal tigers.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh

Famous for its conservation efforts and diverse wildlife, including tigers.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Renowned for its high density of tigers and ancient forts.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

One of the largest and oldest national parks in Maharashtra, known for its tiger sightings.

Image credits: Freepik

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and the largest mangrove forest, home to the Bengal tiger.

Image credits: Freepik

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka

Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, known for its tiger and elephant populations.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One