Chai to Filter Coffee: 7 popular beverages in Mumbai

Mumbai's beverage scene is a treat for your taste buds and also delightful to experience the city's rich cultural tapestry. Here are 7 popular beverages in Mumbai.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Falooda

A decadent dessert beverage, falooda combines rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and sometimes ice cream, creating a delightful concoction.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sugarcane Juice

Freshly squeezed sugarcane juice, often served with a hint of lemon and ginger, provides a refreshing break.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kokum Sharbat

Kokum, a fruit native to the Konkan region, is used to make a sweet and tangy sharbat.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Irani Chai

Influenced by the city's Parsi community, Irani chai is a strong, milky tea often served with Osmania biscuits in quaint Irani cafes scattered across Mumbai.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Nimbu Pani

Made with masala like cumin, chat masala, salt and mint, lemon juice and cold water, nimbu pani from Mumbai’s many street stalls is among the most delicious drinks.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Filter Coffee

This rich, frothy coffee made with chicory-infused decoction and steamed milk is a morning ritual for many Mumbaikars.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
