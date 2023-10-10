5 harmful effects of afternoon naps

Lifestyle
If you nap for too long or too late in the afternoon, it can interfere with your ability to fall asleep at night and can lead to poor sleep quality and a disrupted sleep schedule.
Paradoxically, long or ill-timed afternoon naps can leave you feeling groggy or more tired when you wake up. This is known as sleep inertia and can take some time to wear off.
Taking frequent or extended afternoon naps can cut into your work or study time, potentially decreasing your overall productivity and performance.
Irregular or long naps may disrupt your body's natural hunger cues and lead to overeating, which can contribute to weight gain over time.
For some individuals, afternoon naps can be a symptom of underlying sleep disorders such as narcolepsy or insomnia.