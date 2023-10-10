Lifestyle

10-Oct-2023, 05:59:18 pm

Want to quit smoking? Here are 7 tips

Quitting smoking is a challenging but gratifying endeavor that can significantly improve your health and quality of life. 
 

Image credits: Freepik

Set a Quit Date

Choose a specific date to quit smoking and mark it on your calendar. Having a clear goal and deadline can increase your commitment to the process.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Seek Support

Tell your friends and family about stopping smoking and ask for help. A smoking cessation support group or doctor's advice can be invaluable.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Identify Triggers

Identify your smoking triggers—situations, emotions, and activities. Once identified, find ways to avoid or manage these triggers without smoking.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

NRT products, such as nicotine gum, patches, or lozenges, can help reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Consult a doctor to determine the most suitable NRT option for you.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Behavioral Therapy

Smoking addiction's psychological elements may benefit from psychotherapy or behavioural treatment. CBT is very successful in quitting smoking.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Active

Engage in regular physical activity to reduce stress and cravings. Exercise can also help you manage weight gain, a common concern when quitting smoking.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Persistent

Persistence is vital to stopping smoking despite setbacks. Use your cigarette misstep as a learning lesson and keep quitting.
 

Image credits: Freepik
