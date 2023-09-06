Lifestyle

Orion to Helix: 7 beautiful nebulas that grace the Night sky

Nebulas are often referred to as 'stellar nurseries' or 'celestial clouds,' are some of the most mesmerizing and enigmatic phenomena in the cosmos

Orion

Located in the Orion constellation, it is one of the most famous and easily visible nebulas in the night sky

Eagle Nebula

Known for its 'Pillars of Creation,' this nebula is located in the Serpens constellation

Horsehead Nebula

A dark nebula located in the Orion constellation, famous for its distinctive shape resembling a horse's head

Carina Nebula

Located in the Carina constellation, it is one of the largest and brightest diffuse nebulae in the night sky

Lagoon Nebula

Situated in the Sagittarius constellation, this nebula is known for its striking appearance and is a popular target for amateur astronomers

Helix Nebula

This planetary nebula is located in the Aquarius constellation and has a distinctive appearance resembling a cosmic eye

Crab Nebula

Formed from a supernova explosion in the Taurus constellation, it is one of the most studied remnants of an exploded star

