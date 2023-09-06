Orion to Helix: 7 beautiful nebulas that grace the Night sky

Lifestyle
Nebulas are often referred to as 'stellar nurseries' or 'celestial clouds,' are some of the most mesmerizing and enigmatic phenomena in the cosmos
Located in the Orion constellation, it is one of the most famous and easily visible nebulas in the night sky
Known for its 'Pillars of Creation,' this nebula is located in the Serpens constellation
A dark nebula located in the Orion constellation, famous for its distinctive shape resembling a horse's head
Located in the Carina constellation, it is one of the largest and brightest diffuse nebulae in the night sky
Situated in the Sagittarius constellation, this nebula is known for its striking appearance and is a popular target for amateur astronomers
This planetary nebula is located in the Aquarius constellation and has a distinctive appearance resembling a cosmic eye
Formed from a supernova explosion in the Taurus constellation, it is one of the most studied remnants of an exploded star