Buttermilk with Black Salt

Learn about the health benefits of adding black salt to buttermilk.
lifestyle May 18 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:our own
Improves Digestion

Adding black salt to buttermilk can help alleviate digestive issues, especially during summer.

Reduces Acidity

Combat acidity during summer by adding a spoon of black salt to your buttermilk.

Relieves Gas

Soothe gas after spicy summer meals with black salt in buttermilk.

Boosts Immunity

Enhance your immunity with a simple mix of buttermilk and black salt.

Healthy Skin

Protect and nourish your skin during summer with black salt and buttermilk.

Reduces Hair Fall

Address summer hair fall concerns with black salt added to buttermilk.

Hydration

Stay hydrated in the summer heat with black salt and buttermilk.

