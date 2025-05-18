Adding black salt to buttermilk can help alleviate digestive issues, especially during summer.
Combat acidity during summer by adding a spoon of black salt to your buttermilk.
Soothe gas after spicy summer meals with black salt in buttermilk.
Enhance your immunity with a simple mix of buttermilk and black salt.
Protect and nourish your skin during summer with black salt and buttermilk.
Address summer hair fall concerns with black salt added to buttermilk.
Stay hydrated in the summer heat with black salt and buttermilk.
