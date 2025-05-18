The caffeine in black coffee can help boost metabolism and increase fat burning.
Drinking black coffee before a workout increases energy and workout effectiveness. It is very low in calories.
Just like drinking black coffee before a workout, you can also drink it after eating something. It is good to drink black coffee 30 minutes before exercising.
Chlorogenic acid in green coffee prevents fat accumulation in the body and improves metabolism. It has less caffeine than black coffee.
It is good to drink green coffee about 30 minutes before you eat.
If you want to lose weight fast, you can drink black coffee before exercising. Those who want to lose weight gradually and those who prefer less caffeine can drink green coffee.
