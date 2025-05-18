English

Black or Green Coffee: Which is Better for Weight Loss?

lifestyle May 18 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Social Media
English

Black Coffee Benefits

The caffeine in black coffee can help boost metabolism and increase fat burning.

Image credits: Getty
English

When to Drink Black Coffee?

Drinking black coffee before a workout increases energy and workout effectiveness. It is very low in calories.

Image credits: social media
English

How to Drink Black Coffee

Just like drinking black coffee before a workout, you can also drink it after eating something. It is good to drink black coffee 30 minutes before exercising.

Image credits: social media
English

Green Coffee Benefits

Chlorogenic acid in green coffee prevents fat accumulation in the body and improves metabolism. It has less caffeine than black coffee.

Image credits: freepik
English

How to Drink Green Coffee

It is good to drink green coffee about 30 minutes before you eat.

Image credits: freepik
English

Which is Best for Weight Loss?

If you want to lose weight fast, you can drink black coffee before exercising. Those who want to lose weight gradually and those who prefer less caffeine can drink green coffee.

Image credits: freepik

8 Glitter Mehndi Designs to Try

5 Makeup Looks from Nushrat Bharucha

6 Front Hand Pakistani Mehndi Designs

Travel Guide: 7 Indian destinations to visit on full Moon day