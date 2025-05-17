You can apply peacock feather henna on your hands. Colorful glitter colors have been done on peacock feathers in full hand henna, which gives the henna a very vibrant and 3D look.
After applying round shape henna on the back hand, you can stick small white Kundan and multi-color stones in it. Stone mehndi will look very beautiful in the bride's hand.
Arabian style glitter mehndi will look very beautiful in the hands of young girls. If you are carrying an Indo Western dress, then apply Arabian mehndi. Add green and red stones.
