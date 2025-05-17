English

Hands with colorful glitter and stones, try 8 mehndi designs

Explore stunning glitter mehndi designs for a glamorous look.
lifestyle May 17 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Pinterest
English

Specialty of Glitter Mehndi

Glitter mehndi is very different from simple mehndi. In this, after applying henna, outlining is done with a glitter cone, which gives the henna a very vibrant and beautiful look.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Glitter+Stone Mehndi

On the back hand, you can stick some stones after applying Arabian mehndi and give a bright beautiful look to the hand by outlining with a glitter cone.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Shaded Glitter Mehndi

Prepare blue and green colored henna cones by mixing a little glitter in your henna cone and apply henna in double shade by making different designs.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Peacock Feather Mehndi Design

You can apply peacock feather henna on your hands. Colorful glitter colors have been done on peacock feathers in full hand henna, which gives the henna a very vibrant and 3D look.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Back Hand Stone Mehndi

After applying round shape henna on the back hand, you can stick small white Kundan and multi-color stones in it. Stone mehndi will look very beautiful in the bride's hand.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Round Shape Glitter Mehndi

You can apply a big round tikki henna on the back hand and give a more beautiful look to your hands by sticking glitter and stones on it. Also wear a big stone ring.
Image credits: Pinterest
English

Arabian Glittery Mehndi

Arabian style glitter mehndi will look very beautiful in the hands of young girls. If you are carrying an Indo Western dress, then apply Arabian mehndi. Add green and red stones.

Image credits: Pinterest

5 Makeup Looks from Nushrat Bharucha

6 Front Hand Pakistani Mehndi Designs

Travel Guide: 7 Indian destinations to visit on full Moon day

Samantha's Blouse Designs for Tall Women