Lifestyle

New Year 2024: Events and festivals to attend in India in January

Image credits: Getty

International Kite Festival

The festival is scheduled to commence on January 8 and will continue until January 14 in Gujarat. This event is well known for its aerial acrobatics & kite-flying competitions.
 

Image credits: Gujarat Tourism

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Experience the vibrant tradition and culture of the region through this event. The festival began on November 1 and will continue until February 25, 2024.

Image credits: Gujarat Tourism

Pongal, Tamil Nadu

Celebrated extensively throughout South India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the festival begins on January 15 and lasts till January 18.

Image credits: Getty

Mamallapuram Dance Festival, Tamil Nadu

The festival began on December 25, 2023, and will continue until January 15, 2024. It features a diverse display of classical Indian dance forms.

Image credits: Instagram

Bikaner Camel Festival, Rajasthan

The festival will begin on January 13, 2024, and will continue until January 15. The purpose of this festival is to honour camels, which are essential desert animals. 

Image credits: Rajasthan Tourism

Nagaur Cattle Fair, Rajasthan

Known as the second-largest cattle fair in India, the Nagaur Fair in Rajasthan is a spectacle of rural life with cattle trading, folk music, and traditional sports.

Image credits: Rajasthan Tourism

Float Festival, Madurai

Celebrated in honour of Goddess Meenakshi, the event is held at the well-known Meenakshi Amman Temple. This annual celebration occurs between mid-January and mid-February.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One