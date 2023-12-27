New Year 2024: Events and festivals to attend in India in January

Lifestyle
The festival is scheduled to commence on January 8 and will continue until January 14 in Gujarat. This event is well known for its aerial acrobatics & kite-flying competitions.
Experience the vibrant tradition and culture of the region through this event. The festival began on November 1 and will continue until February 25, 2024.
Celebrated extensively throughout South India, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the festival begins on January 15 and lasts till January 18.
Known as the second-largest cattle fair in India, the Nagaur Fair in Rajasthan is a spectacle of rural life with cattle trading, folk music, and traditional sports.
Celebrated in honour of Goddess Meenakshi, the event is held at the well-known Meenakshi Amman Temple. This annual celebration occurs between mid-January and mid-February.