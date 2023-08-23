Lifestyle

7 best foods to have after wisdom teeth removal

Healing after wisdom teeth removal can be a painful process. Facilitate the process with the help of these foods that can provide you comfort. 

Image credits: Pexels

Soups

The warm temperature and smooth texture of soups help provide essential nutrients without putting strain on the healing surgical sites and aiding in the recovery process.

Image credits: Pexels

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes provide a gentle and soothing option that minimizes chewing, reducing strain on the surgical site and promoting comfort during the recovery period.

Image credits: Pexels

Yogurt

Yogurt's probiotics can help promote a balanced oral microbiome and aid in preventing potential infections during the recovery process.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One