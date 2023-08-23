7 best foods to have after wisdom teeth removal

Lifestyle
Healing after wisdom teeth removal can be a painful process. Facilitate the process with the help of these foods that can provide you comfort.
The warm temperature and smooth texture of soups help provide essential nutrients without putting strain on the healing surgical sites and aiding in the recovery process.
Mashed Potatoes provide a gentle and soothing option that minimizes chewing, reducing strain on the surgical site and promoting comfort during the recovery period.
Yogurt's probiotics can help promote a balanced oral microbiome and aid in preventing potential infections during the recovery process.