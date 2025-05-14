English

Travel Guide: 10 Hidden Himalayan Treks Every Adventurer Must Explore

lifestyle May 14 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Google
1. Rupin Pass – A Waterfall Wonderland

This high-altitude trek at 15,250 ft takes you through snow bridges, dense forests, and a stunning triple-tiered waterfall, making it a paradise for thrill-seekers.

2. Valley of Flowers – A Floral Paradise

A UNESCO-recognized wonder, this trek transforms into a vibrant carpet of alpine flowers during monsoon, leading to the glacial Hemkund Lake.

3. Buran Ghati – The Ultimate Rappel Rush

A mix of serene meadows and adrenaline-pumping adventure, this trek ends with a thrilling snow wall rappel at 15,000 ft, making it truly unforgettable.

4. Kedarkantha – A Winter Wonderland

Known for its glowing campsites and breathtaking sunrise views, this snowy dreamscape is one of India’s most popular winter treks.

5. Hampta Pass – A Double World Experience

This trek offers a stunning transition from lush green Kullu to the stark Spiti valley, featuring river crossings and high-altitude deserts.

6. Chandrakhani Pass – A Cultural Climb

A trek that blends nature and heritage, leading to the mystical villages of Malana and Rumsu, offering a glimpse into Himachali traditions.

7. Bhrigu Lake – A Mythical Escape

At 14,000 ft, this legendary lake trek takes you through wildflower meadows and misty clouds, offering a magical Himalayan experience.

8. Kuari Pass – A Peak Parade

This trek provides panoramic views of India’s highest peaks, including Nanda Devi and Kamet, surrounded by dense oak forests and golden ridgelines.

9. Tarsar Marsar – Kashmir’s Crown Jewel

A hidden gem in Kashmir, this trek showcases pristine twin lakes under moonlit skies, offering serene beauty and lakeside camping.

10. Chadar Trek – The Frozen River Challenge

One of the most unique treks in the world, this adventure involves walking on the frozen Zanskar River, surrounded by surreal landscapes and extreme cold.

