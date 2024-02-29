Lifestyle

Mohanthal to Dabeli: 6 special dishes to explore in Jamnagar

Mohanthal

A classic Gujarati dessert, Mohanthal is a dense and fudgy sweet made from gram flour (besan), ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron. It's often garnished with sliced almonds or pistachios and is a popular choice for celebrations and festivals in Jamnagar.

Undhiyu

This traditional Gujarati mixed vegetable dish is made by cooking potatoes, sweet potatoes, brinjal, and surti papdi along with fresh fenugreek leaves, resulting in flavorful curry

Dabeli

Dabeli is a spicy and flavorful street food that consists of a soft bread roll stuffed with a spicy potato mixture, sweet and tangy chutneys, roasted peanuts, and crispy sev.

Gathiya

Another crispy and savory snack made from chickpea flour, gathiya is seasoned with various spices like ajwain (carom seeds), black pepper, and chili powder. 

Fafda-Jalebi

Fafda is a deep-fried snack made from gram flour and Jalebi is a sweet treat made from fermented batter fried in circular shapes and then soaked in sugar syrup.

Khichdi

 A traditional comfort food made with rice and lentils, flavored with spices like cumin, turmeric, and mustard seeds.

