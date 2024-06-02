 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Top 7 AC options for fast and efficient cooling

Image credits: Freepik

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Features Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool function, and 5-in-1 convertible modes. The AC is equipped with 100% copper coils and anti-corrosion coating, for effective cooling

Image credits: pinterest

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5 in 1 Convertible Inverter Split AC

Choose Blue Star for its flexible 5-in-1 cooling modes, eco-friendly refrigerant, and robust copper condenser coil, ideal for those needing versatile cooling solutions.

Image credits: pinterest

3. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling

Select Godrej for its advanced 5-in-1 convertible cooling, durable Blue Fin coating, and features like anti-microbial self-clean and smart diagnosis.

Image credits: pinterest

4. Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Choose Hitachi for its adaptive Xpandable+ technology, robust warranty coverage, and efficient performance, making it a great choice for those seeking smart cooling solutions.

Image credits: pinterest

5. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

 Features like 3-step auto clean, easy-to-clean filter, and anti-bacterial coated copper tubes ensure cleaner, healthier air.

Image credits: pinterest

6. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

With its high ISEER rating, efficient cooling, durable build, and advanced features like Dew Clean technology, it offers exceptional performance and reliability.

Image credits: pinterest

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Choose it for its cutting-edge Dew Clean Technology, high ISEER rating, and reliable cooling performance, making it ideal for those prioritizing savings and indoor air quality.

Image credits: FREEPIK
