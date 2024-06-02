Lifestyle
Features Smart 4 Way Swing, Turbo Cool function, and 5-in-1 convertible modes. The AC is equipped with 100% copper coils and anti-corrosion coating, for effective cooling
Choose Blue Star for its flexible 5-in-1 cooling modes, eco-friendly refrigerant, and robust copper condenser coil, ideal for those needing versatile cooling solutions.
Select Godrej for its advanced 5-in-1 convertible cooling, durable Blue Fin coating, and features like anti-microbial self-clean and smart diagnosis.
Choose Hitachi for its adaptive Xpandable+ technology, robust warranty coverage, and efficient performance, making it a great choice for those seeking smart cooling solutions.
Features like 3-step auto clean, easy-to-clean filter, and anti-bacterial coated copper tubes ensure cleaner, healthier air.
With its high ISEER rating, efficient cooling, durable build, and advanced features like Dew Clean technology, it offers exceptional performance and reliability.
Choose it for its cutting-edge Dew Clean Technology, high ISEER rating, and reliable cooling performance, making it ideal for those prioritizing savings and indoor air quality.