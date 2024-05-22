Lifestyle

Berries to Tomatoes: 7 summer foods that are great for fertility

Elevate your fertility this summer with these 7 nourishing foods! Packed with nutrients, they support reproductive health for your journey to parenthood

Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries)

Rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and folate, berries protect eggs and sperm from oxidative stress, improving fertility

Leafy Greens (Spinach, Kale, Swiss Chard)

Packed with folate, iron, and calcium, leafy greens support ovulation and embryo development. Folate aids in DNA synthesis and cell division

Avocados

High in monounsaturated fats, avocados improve egg quality and balance reproductive hormones. They also provide potassium and folate

Nuts and Seeds (Almonds, Walnuts, Chia Seeds)

These are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. Omega-3s enhance blood flow to reproductive organs

Citrus Fruits (Oranges, Grapefruits, Lemons)

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and folate. Vitamin C improves sperm quality and motility, while folate supports DNA synthesis and egg health

Salmon

An excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, salmon enhances sperm quality and helps regulate reproductive hormones. Omega-3s reduce inflammation

Tomatoes

Rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that improves sperm health and protects against DNA damage. Lycopene boosts sperm count and motility

