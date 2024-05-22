Lifestyle

Venice to Machu Pichu: 7 most overcrowded tourist destinations

Escape to top summer destinations, but brace for crowds! Venice to Machu Picchu, explore popular spots and tips to navigate the tourist rush

Image credits: Pixabay

Venice, Italy

Venice faces severe overcrowding, especially in summer, with millions flocking to its canals, historic sites, and cultural festivals. The city's narrow

Image credits: Pixabay

Bali, Indonesia

During summer, the island's popular spots like Kuta, Ubud, and Seminyak become heavily crowded, leading to traffic jams, long waits at attractions

Image credits: Pixabay

Paris, France

Summer in Paris means swarms of tourists at iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and Notre-Dame. The city's cafes, museums, and streets bustle with visitors

Image credits: Pixabay

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona's rich culture, architecture, and beaches draw massive crowds. Key areas like La Sagrada Família, Park Güell, and Las Ramblas see overwhelming numbers

Image credits: Pixabay

Santorini, Greece

This picturesque island's unique beauty and famous sunsets attract large numbers of tourists, especially during the summer

Image credits: Pixabay

Kyoto, Japan

Known for its historic temples and traditional culture, Kyoto becomes particularly crowded in summer

Image credits: Pixabay

Machu Picchu, Peru

Despite efforts to limit numbers, Machu Picchu sees heavy summer crowds. The influx stresses the ancient site’s preservation efforts and creates long lines

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One