Lifestyle
Escape to top summer destinations, but brace for crowds! Venice to Machu Picchu, explore popular spots and tips to navigate the tourist rush
Venice faces severe overcrowding, especially in summer, with millions flocking to its canals, historic sites, and cultural festivals. The city's narrow
During summer, the island's popular spots like Kuta, Ubud, and Seminyak become heavily crowded, leading to traffic jams, long waits at attractions
Summer in Paris means swarms of tourists at iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, and Notre-Dame. The city's cafes, museums, and streets bustle with visitors
Barcelona's rich culture, architecture, and beaches draw massive crowds. Key areas like La Sagrada Família, Park Güell, and Las Ramblas see overwhelming numbers
This picturesque island's unique beauty and famous sunsets attract large numbers of tourists, especially during the summer
Known for its historic temples and traditional culture, Kyoto becomes particularly crowded in summer
Despite efforts to limit numbers, Machu Picchu sees heavy summer crowds. The influx stresses the ancient site’s preservation efforts and creates long lines