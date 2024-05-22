Lifestyle
They are popular items made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal. The fermentation process enhances the nutritional profile and makes these foods rich in probiotics.
Steamed cake made from fermented chickpea batter. It is light, fluffy, and rich in probiotics. Dhokla helps in improving digestion and maintaining a healthy gut flora.
Commonly made with mango, lime, or mixed vegetables, these pickles help improve gut health and digestion. Look for traditional pickles made with salt and spices for best benefits.
It is rich in probiotics, which help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Consuming curd regularly can aid in digestion, boost immunity, and help detoxify the body.
Refreshing drink made from kokum (a type of fruit) and coconut milk. The fermentation of kokum adds beneficial probiotics to the drink, which helps in digestion and detoxification.
Known as khorisa in Assam, they are rich in probiotics and enzymes that aid in digestion and detoxification. They have a unique flavor and are often used in curries and stews.