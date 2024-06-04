Bengaluru to Mysuru-7 popular places in Karnataka

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular places to visit in Karnataka.
Mysuru is known for its regal past and the glittering Mysore Palace at night. Other attractions include Chamundi Hill, Chamundeshwari Temple, and Mysore Zoo.
Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is regarded as the "Silicon Valley of India" for its IT sector. Bangalore Palace, Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, and nightlife.
Coorg, regarded as the "Scotland of India," is a hill station with coffee plantations, beautiful scenery, and a nice temperature.
Gokarna has beautiful beaches and religious importance. Om, Kudle, and Paradise beaches are important. The Mahabaleshwar Temple draws pilgrims and visitors.
These ancient towns have historical value and rock-cut temples. Badami is noted for its cave temples, Aihole for its early Chalukyan architecture, and Pattadakal for its temples.
Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has stunning Vijayanagara Empire ruins and temples. Virupaksha, Vittala, and Stone Chariot are important locations.
Chikmagalur is another mountainous station with coffee plantations and scenery. The highest peak in Karnataka, Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, and Hebbe Falls are popular.