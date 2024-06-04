 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Bengaluru to Mysuru-7 popular places in Karnataka

Here are seven popular places to visit in Karnataka.

Image credits: Getty

Mysuru (Mysore)

Mysuru is known for its regal past and the glittering Mysore Palace at night. Other attractions include Chamundi Hill, Chamundeshwari Temple, and Mysore Zoo. 

Image credits: Pinterest

Bengaluru (Bangalore)

Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, is regarded as the "Silicon Valley of India" for its IT sector. Bangalore Palace, Cubbon Park, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, and nightlife.

Image credits: Freepik

Coorg (Kodagu)

Coorg, regarded as the "Scotland of India," is a hill station with coffee plantations, beautiful scenery, and a nice temperature. 

Image credits: our own

Gokarna

Gokarna has beautiful beaches and religious importance. Om, Kudle, and Paradise beaches are important. The Mahabaleshwar Temple draws pilgrims and visitors.

Image credits: Pinterest

Badami, Aihole, and Pattadakal

These ancient towns have historical value and rock-cut temples. Badami is noted for its cave temples, Aihole for its early Chalukyan architecture, and Pattadakal for its temples.

Image credits: Instagram

Hampi

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has stunning Vijayanagara Empire ruins and temples. Virupaksha, Vittala, and Stone Chariot are important locations. 

Image credits: Getty

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur is another mountainous station with coffee plantations and scenery. The highest peak in Karnataka, Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, and Hebbe Falls are popular.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One