Ayodhya to Varanasi to Lucknow-7 popular places to visit in UP

Uttar Pradesh, a state rich in cultural heritage and historical significance, offers many attractions for visitors. Here are seven popular places to visit in Uttar Pradesh.
Ayodhya is another important pilgrimage site, revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama. The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan are key attractions.
Agra Fort, another UNESCO World Heritage site, is a beautiful Mughal structure. The Mughal monarchs lived in this red sandstone fort until Delhi became the capital.
One of the oldest cities, Varanasi, is a spiritual centre. Visit the sacred Ganges River, attend Ganga Aarti, and tour this city's historic temples and ghats.
Lucknow has a rich cultural legacy and historic sites. Bara Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, Chota Imambara, and the British Residency are popular. Awadhi food is very popular in the city.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this abandoned city boasts stunning palaces, pavilions, and the Buland Darwaza, the highest gateway in the world.
Hindu pilgrimage locations include Mathura, Lord Krishna's birthplace, and Vrindavan. These towns have several temples, including Krishna Janmabhoomi, ISKCON, and Banke Bihari.