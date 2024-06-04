 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Ayodhya to Varanasi to Lucknow-7 popular places to visit in UP

Uttar Pradesh, a state rich in cultural heritage and historical significance, offers many attractions for visitors. Here are seven popular places to visit in Uttar Pradesh.

Image credits: Freepik

Ayodhya

Ayodhya is another important pilgrimage site, revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama. The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Kanak Bhawan are key attractions. 

Image credits: Social Media

Agra Fort, Agra

Agra Fort, another UNESCO World Heritage site, is a beautiful Mughal structure. The Mughal monarchs lived in this red sandstone fort until Delhi became the capital.

Image credits: Pinterest

Varanasi

One of the oldest cities, Varanasi, is a spiritual centre. Visit the sacred Ganges River, attend Ganga Aarti, and tour this city's historic temples and ghats.

Image credits: Freepik

Lucknow

Lucknow has a rich cultural legacy and historic sites. Bara Imambara, Rumi Darwaza, Chota Imambara, and the British Residency are popular. Awadhi food is very popular in the city.

Image credits: social media

Agra Fort, Agra

Agra Fort, another UNESCO World Heritage site, is a beautiful Mughal structure. The Mughal monarchs lived in this red sandstone fort until Delhi became the capital.

Image credits: social media

Fatehpur Sikri, Agra

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this abandoned city boasts stunning palaces, pavilions, and the Buland Darwaza, the highest gateway in the world.

Image credits: Instagram

Mathura and Vrindavan

Hindu pilgrimage locations include Mathura, Lord Krishna's birthplace, and Vrindavan. These towns have several temples, including Krishna Janmabhoomi, ISKCON, and Banke Bihari.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One