 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Nagaland state lottery result June 04, 2024: Check OUT winning number

Image credits: Freepik

Lottery in India

Lotteries are legal in states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.

Image credits: Getty

Dear Godavari Tuesday result

The winning number of Dear Godavari Tuesday is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Image credits: Freepik

Dear Wave Tuesday result

Dear Wave Tuesday result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Image credits: Getty

Dear Goose Tuesday result

Dear Goose Tuesday result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Image credits: Freepik

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

The 2nd prize winner will get Rs 9,000 and 3rd prize winner Rs 450.

Image credits: Freepik

How much money will the other winners get?

The 4th prize winner will get Rs 250 and the 5th prize winner will get Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One