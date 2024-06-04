Nagaland state lottery result June 04, 2024: Check OUT winning number

Lifestyle
Lotteries are legal in states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.
The winning number of Dear Godavari Tuesday is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Wave Tuesday result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
Dear Goose Tuesday result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.
The 2nd prize winner will get Rs 9,000 and 3rd prize winner Rs 450.
The 4th prize winner will get Rs 250 and the 5th prize winner will get Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.