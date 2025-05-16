Sleeping on the floor is said to be good for the back. It is also said to relieve back pain.
Sleeping on a mattress can cause the body to overheat and disrupt sleep. Sleeping on the floor helps cool the body and promotes better sleep.
Sleeping on a mattress can cause back pain and other problems. Sleeping on the floor soothes the spine, improves health, and enhances sleep quality.
Sleeping on the floor is said to reduce the formation of pressure points that cause discomfort and irritation.
If you have trouble sleeping on a mattress, try sleeping on the floor. It helps you sleep well and prevents insomnia.
Instead of sleeping directly on the floor, spread a mat. Use a soft pillow to maintain good posture for your head, neck, and spine.
Clean the floor before sleeping on it. Dust and dirt on the floor can cause allergies.
