Ripe mangoes are best enjoyed during summer. Mangoes are heat-generating, making them unsuitable for winter consumption.
Eating mangoes on an empty stomach can cause acidity and heartburn. The sugar content can also disrupt digestion.
Eating mangoes at night can hinder digestion and convert excess sugar into fat, leading to weight gain and sleep disruption.
Consuming mangoes immediately after meals can negatively impact digestion, potentially causing gas, indigestion, and bloating.
Excessive mango consumption can adversely affect blood sugar levels, posing a risk for diabetics.
Eating mangoes immediately after exercise can increase body heat and lead to dehydration.
Consuming mangoes with a sore throat or cold can worsen the condition.
