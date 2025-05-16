English

Best Time to Eat Mangoes in Summer

When is the best time to enjoy mangoes during the summer months?
lifestyle May 16 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:freepik
English

Best Time to Eat Mangoes in Summer

Ripe mangoes are best enjoyed during summer. Mangoes are heat-generating, making them unsuitable for winter consumption.

Image credits: Wikipedia
English

Eating Mangoes on an Empty Stomach

Eating mangoes on an empty stomach can cause acidity and heartburn. The sugar content can also disrupt digestion.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Eating Mangoes at Night

Eating mangoes at night can hinder digestion and convert excess sugar into fat, leading to weight gain and sleep disruption.

Image credits: Our own
English

Mangoes After Meals

Consuming mangoes immediately after meals can negatively impact digestion, potentially causing gas, indigestion, and bloating.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Daily Mango Intake

Excessive mango consumption can adversely affect blood sugar levels, posing a risk for diabetics.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Mangoes After Exercise

Eating mangoes immediately after exercise can increase body heat and lead to dehydration.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Mangoes and Sore Throat

Consuming mangoes with a sore throat or cold can worsen the condition.

Image credits: Freepik

6 Unique Braid Hairstyles for a Modern Twist

COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in Asia

Mesmerizing Motif Mehndi Designs for 2025

Nitanshi Goel's Cannes 2025 Hairstyles