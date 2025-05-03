English

Avneet Kaur's stunning suit designs

May 03 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Instagram
Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is currently in the spotlight for one of her photos. Virat Kohli accidentally liked this photo of hers. So let's show you Avneet Kaur's suit looks...
Image credits: Instagram
Block printed Anarkali long kurta

Girls 16+ can rock a cute look like Avneet Kaur by wearing a yellow hand block printed Anarkali kurta, blending ethnic charm with youthful style just like the star

Image credits: Instagram
Black georgette Patiala

A black georgette Patiala suit like Avneet Kaur's, featuring cutwork lace on the hem and sleeves, looks super attractive and stylish on young girls.

Image credits: Instagram
Cotton sharara kurta

In the summer season, you can also wear a printed cotton sharara and kurta in white and blue color. In which peplum style short kurta and loose sharara are given.
Image credits: Instagram
Colored flared anarkali

Young girls like Avneet will look absolutely vibrant and lovely when they wear this kind of yellow, pink, red, beige colored kali+flared anarkali.
Image credits: Instagram
Floral print Alia cut kurta

Like Avneet, you too will look the cutest in college when you wear this type of light lavender colored floral print Alia cut kurta. Which is made in full sleeves.
Image credits: Instagram
Bandhani electric blue kurta

Like Avneet, you can also wear a suit with white bandhani print in electric blue colored cotton fabric. In which strappy shot kurta and sharara of the same fabric are given below.
Image credits: Instagram
Red colored churidar salwar

If young girls like Avneet want to look cute and beautiful, then wear blood red colored churidar salwar and straight cut brocade kurta. Carry a heavy border work dupatta with it.
Image credits: Instagram

