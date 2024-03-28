6 symptoms of skin cancer

Lifestyle
Skin cancer lesions often have uneven or irregular borders. They may appear scalloped, poorly defined, or jagged around the edges.
Monitor the size of any skin lesions. Lesions that are larger than 6 millimeters in diameter or are rapidly increasing in size should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.
Pay attention to any changes in the color of skin lesions. This includes darkening, lightening, or variations in color within the same lesion.
Look for asymmetrical or irregularly shaped lesions, changes in color, size, or texture, and any new growths on the skin.
Skin cancer lesions may cause itching, pain, tenderness, or sensitivity. If you notice any discomfort or unusual sensations in a skin lesion, it's important to get it checked out.
Be cautious of sores on the skin that do not heal, persistent sores or ulcers that bleed, crust over, or don't show signs of improvement may be indicative of skin cancer.