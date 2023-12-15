Lifestyle

Aruba to Barbados: 7 Islands to travel in the Caribbean THIS December

December escape to the Caribbean's sun-soaked havens—St. Lucia, Aruba, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic, and Antigua. Your tropical adventure awaits!

St. Lucia

St. Lucia's dramatic landscapes include the iconic Pitons and lush rainforests. December offers dry weather for outdoor adventures, from hiking to exploring volcanic beaches

Aruba

Aruba boasts pristine white-sand beaches, consistent warmth in December. Perfect for water activities, the island offers vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine

Barbados

A Caribbean gem, Barbados offers historical charm in Bridgetown and the vibrant Crop Over Festival in December

Puerto Rico

Explore Old San Juan's colonial architecture, hike in El Yunque rainforest, and relax on beautiful beaches

Turks and Caicos

With 40 islands and cays, Turks and Caicos boast breathtaking beaches and coral reefs. December invites you to escape winter chill and indulge in water sports

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic offers diverse landscapes, from Punta Cana's pristine beaches to Puerto Plata's mountainous beauty

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua's 365 beaches are a paradise for sun-seekers. December brings dry weather for exploring historic sites like Nelson's Dockyard

