6 clothing mistakes that negatively affect your health

Lifestyle
Wearing excessively tight clothes can restrict blood circulation, leading to discomfort, skin irritation, and even nerve compression in extreme cases.
Ill-fitting or uncomfortable shoes can cause various foot issues such as blisters, bunions, and corns, and even affect posture, leading to back and joint pain.
Constant use of high heels can cause foot deformities, ankle sprains, lower back pain, and alter the natural posture of the body.
Certain synthetic fabrics or clothing treated with harsh chemicals can cause skin irritation, and allergies, or exacerbate skin conditions like eczema.
Inappropriate workout clothing, like wearing unsupportive bras during exercise or using improper footwear, can lead to discomfort, injuries, and muscle strain.
Not wearing warm clothing in cold weather or not protecting skin from the sun, can lead to temperature-related illnesses or skin damage.