Mysore to Surat-7 cleanest cities of India in 2023

Lifestyle
Navi Mumbai often stood out for its well-maintained infrastructure, green spaces, and effective waste management practices.
With various cleanliness drives and initiatives, Ahmedabad has worked on improving waste management practices, contributing to its reputation for cleanliness.
This city in Chhattisgarh gained recognition for its innovative waste management practices, including initiatives for waste collection and recycling.
Indore has consistently ranked high in cleanliness surveys in India due to its effective waste management practices and citizen participation in cleanliness drives.
Surat is known for its cleanliness initiatives, especially in waste management, which has significantly improved the city's sanitation standards.
Chandrapur has made significant strides in maintaining cleanliness, especially in waste management and sanitation facilities.
Renowned for its cleanliness, Mysuru has consistently been one of the cleanest cities in India due to its focus on cleanliness campaigns and waste management.