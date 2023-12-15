Lifestyle

Mysore to Surat-7 cleanest cities of India in 2023

Image credits: Getty

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai often stood out for its well-maintained infrastructure, green spaces, and effective waste management practices.

Image credits: Getty

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

With various cleanliness drives and initiatives, Ahmedabad has worked on improving waste management practices, contributing to its reputation for cleanliness.

Image credits: Getty

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

This city in Chhattisgarh gained recognition for its innovative waste management practices, including initiatives for waste collection and recycling.

Image credits: Getty

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Indore has consistently ranked high in cleanliness surveys in India due to its effective waste management practices and citizen participation in cleanliness drives.

Image credits: Getty

Surat, Gujarat

Surat is known for its cleanliness initiatives, especially in waste management, which has significantly improved the city's sanitation standards.

Image credits: Getty

Chandrapur, Maharashtra

Chandrapur has made significant strides in maintaining cleanliness, especially in waste management and sanitation facilities.

Image credits: Getty

Mysuru, Karnataka

Renowned for its cleanliness, Mysuru has consistently been one of the cleanest cities in India due to its focus on cleanliness campaigns and waste management.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One