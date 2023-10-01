Lifestyle

01-Oct-2023, 02:52:34 pm

Brazil to Vietnam: 7 top Coffee producing countries

Brazil to Vietnam are 7 top coffee-producing countries, contributing distinct coffee. Arabica thrives in Colombia, Ethiopia, Honduras, Peru, Mexico, while Vietnam excels in Robusta

Image credits: Pixabay

Brazil

Brazil dominates the global coffee market. It's renowned for its vast coffee plantations, especially in Minas Gerais, producing both Arabica and Robusta beans

Image credits: Pixabay

Vietnam

Vietnam is a major Robusta coffee producer. Its coffee industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the Central Highlands being the primary place

Image credits: Pixabay

Columbia

Known for its high-quality Arabica coffee, Colombia's unique geography and climate contribute to its coffee's rich flavor, coffee is often hand-picked in the Andes Mountains

Image credits: Pixabay

Ethiopia

The country produces predominantly Arabica beans, and its coffee is celebrated for its distinct flavors, often grown in regions like Sidamo and Yirgacheffe

Image credits: Pixabay

Hondurus

Honduras has emerged as a notable player in the coffee industry, primarily focusing on Arabica beans. Its coffee is grown in regions like Copán and Santa Barbara

Image credits: Pixabay

Peru

The country's Arabica beans are grown in various regions, including Cajamarca and Amazonas, and are prized for their unique flavor profiles

Image credits: Pixabay

Mexico

Mexico is a significant producer of Arabica coffee beans, regions like Chiapas and Veracruz renowned for their coffee cultivation. Mexican coffee is known for its balanced flavor

Image credits: pixabay
