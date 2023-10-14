Lifestyle
A popular Navratri favorite, Sabudana Khichdi is made from sago pearls, potatoes, peanuts, and flavored with cumin and green chilies. It's a delightful and filling dish.
Singhare atta (water chestnut flour) pooris are a delicious and hearty choice for breakfast or as a snack. Pair them with potato curry for a satisfying meal.
Boiled and spiced potatoes, known as Aloo Jeera, are a versatile fasting food. They can be enjoyed as a side dish, or you can stuff them in your favorite fasting bread.
Kuttu (buckwheat) dosa is a crisp and savory pancake made from buckwheat flour, which is perfect for breakfast or a light meal.
Roasted makhana or fox nuts make for a crunchy, healthy snack during Navratri. Season them with rock salt and spices for added flavor.
Sweet potatoes, roasted and seasoned with tangy spices, are a delightful snack or side dish. Drizzle honey for an extra touch of sweetness.
A refreshing and nutritious fruit salad is an ideal dessert or snack option during Navratri. Drizzle it with honey for added sweetness.