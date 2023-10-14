Lifestyle

7 easy-to-cook items for fasting and feasting

Image credits: Getty

1. Sabudana Khichdi:

A popular Navratri favorite, Sabudana Khichdi is made from sago pearls, potatoes, peanuts, and flavored with cumin and green chilies. It's a delightful and filling dish.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

2. Singhare Atta Poori:

Singhare atta (water chestnut flour) pooris are a delicious and hearty choice for breakfast or as a snack. Pair them with potato curry for a satisfying meal.

Image credits: Getty

3. Aloo Jeera:

Boiled and spiced potatoes, known as Aloo Jeera, are a versatile fasting food. They can be enjoyed as a side dish, or you can stuff them in your favorite fasting bread.

Image credits: Getty

4. Kuttu Ka Dosa:

Kuttu (buckwheat) dosa is a crisp and savory pancake made from buckwheat flour, which is perfect for breakfast or a light meal.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

5. Makhana (Fox Nut) Snack:

Roasted makhana or fox nuts make for a crunchy, healthy snack during Navratri. Season them with rock salt and spices for added flavor.

Image credits: Getty

6. Sweet Potato Chaat:

Sweet potatoes, roasted and seasoned with tangy spices, are a delightful snack or side dish. Drizzle honey for an extra touch of sweetness.

Image credits: Getty

7. Fruit Salad:

A refreshing and nutritious fruit salad is an ideal dessert or snack option during Navratri. Drizzle it with honey for added sweetness.

Image credits: Pexels
