Lifestyle

Look Stunning at Night Parties: Copy Tina Datta's Style

1. Flower Print Short Dress

If you're planning to go to a night party, you can copy Tina Datta's style. You can carry a flower print short dress to the party. By wearing this, you will rock the party.

2. Stylish Leather Dress

A stylish leather dress is also the best option to wear to a party. In this shiny dress, your look will be very classy and everyone will be attracted to you at the party.

3. Loose Outfit

Silk loose outfits can also be worn at a night party. It has a top and shrug with loose bottoms. This outfit will also add charm to your look.

4. Long Printed Frock

A long printed frock can also be carried to a night party. This frock has frill style sleeves and also a belt. Look wise this dress will look very great.

5. Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Most girls like to wear off-shoulder bodycon dresses at night parties. By styling this black and white dress, you can become the pride of the whole party.

6. Side Cut Dress

Side cut dresses will also look great at a night party. A flower design is made on the top of the one off shoulder dress. This blue color dress will look perfect on fair girls.

7. Shimmery Transparent Dress

A shimmery transparent dress can also be styled at a night party. By wearing this dress, you will look like a killer beauty. Everyone's eyes will be on you at the party.

