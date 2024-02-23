Pasta to Rice: Don't drink water immediately after these food items

Lifestyle
Drinking water immediately after eating bananas can dilute the stomach acids, slowing down the digestion process and leading to bloating or discomfort.
Raw vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, or celery contain high amounts of fiber. Drinking water immediately after consuming them can cause bloating or discomfort as it may dilute stomach acids needed for digestion.
Consuming water immediately after eating yogurt can interfere with the digestion of probiotics and beneficial bacteria present in yogurt, reducing its effectiveness.
Drinking water immediately after consuming rice or pasta can cause the starches to swell in the stomach, leading to bloating or discomfort.
Drinking water immediately after consuming spicy foods can spread the heat and irritate the digestive tract, exacerbating discomfort. It's better to consume milk or yogurt to soothe the burning sensation.
Drinking water immediately after eating fruits like oranges, lemons, or grapefruits as it can dilute the natural acids in the stomach, potentially causing digestive discomfort.