6 delicious Jackfruit recipes made in Kerala

Lifestyle
A sweet delicacy made from ripe jackfruit pulp, jaggery, and ghee, Chakka Varatti is a traditional Kerala snack enjoyed during festive occasions.
This savory dish features ripe jackfruit chunks cooked with grated coconut, spices, and sometimes lentils, creating a flavorful and hearty meal.
Jackfruit Thoran is made by stir-frying grated raw jackfruit with coconut, shallots, curry leaves, and spices, resulting in a delicious and aromatic preparation.
The seeds of the jackfruit are boiled, peeled, and cooked with coconut milk, spices, and other ingredients to create a rich and hearty dish.
A luscious dessert made by simmering ripe jackfruit pieces in coconut milk, jaggery, and spices. It is a delightful sweet treat enjoyed during special occasions and festivals.
Thin slices of raw jackfruit are deep-fried until crispy and golden brown to create Jackfruit Chips, a popular snack enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.